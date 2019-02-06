PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friday night, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors face the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena but Warriors guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry’s weekend work in the Phoenix-area will only be beginning.
The “Underrated Tour,” Curry’s basketball camp creation for high basketball players rated "three stars" or less by basketball scouts and recruiting services, hits the Valley Saturday and Sunday. This weekend’s camp in Phoenix is the third stop on the camp’s seven-city tour and this installment of the camp will be for girls only.
Curry recently reached out to Arizona’s Family with a message:
Curry's motivation to help the undervalued and overlooked comes straight from the heart and straight from personal experience. The shooting guard was famously under-recruited out of high school before landing at Davidson University. Two years later as a sophomore, Curry led Davidson to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Twelve years later, Curry has blossomed into a three-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and one of the game’s great players and ambassadors.
On the genesis of the "Underrated Tour," Curry recently wrote in The Players Tribune:
It’s called “The Underrated Tour” — and it basically goes like this: You’ve got all of these camps out there, right? All these basketball camps, across the country, around the world. And it’s great, man. It’s special. Those camps are how a lot of NBA guys originally made names for themselves. And we should keep that going! But there’s another thing about these camps I’ve been thinking about. And it’s how, if you take a closer look, you’ll see that it’s the same, exclusive group of kids participating in them, over and over. It’s these same four or five-star recruits, players every scout already knows, going from city to city, camp to camp.
And I guess I just got to thinking about how, you know — taking nothing away from those kids, those blue-chip prospects. But what about all the other kids? What about the kids who, for one reason or another, because of one perceived shortcoming or another, are getting labeled as two or three-star recruits?
And so that’s the idea behind The Underrated Tour: to create a basketball camp, in partnership with Rakuten, for any unsigned high school players rated three stars and below. A camp for kids who love to hoop, and are looking for the chance to show scouts that their perceived weaknesses might actually be their secret strengths.
Curry’s Underrated Tour has already made stops in Los Angeles and Washington DC. Camps in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Oakland will follow Phoenix. Players from as far away as New Mexico have registered to participate in this weekend’s camp in Arizona.
