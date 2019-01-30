SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The PGA Tour pros were on the course Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale but it was the celebrities who stole the show. The annual star-driven Annexus Pro-Am drew massive crowds and some of the biggest names in sports including 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, NFL Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Richard Dent, former Cy Young Award winners Justin Verlander and Greg Maddux, as well as local stars Patrick Peterson and Archie Bradley.
Peterson stole the show at the famed 16th hole, grabbing the microphone and apologizing to the crowd for demanding a trade [from the Cardinals] and proclaiming that he was, "here to stay." The accessible Peterson fit right into the Waste Management Phoenix Open's most fan-friendly day.
"I just feel like it's my obligation to give back to the fans," said Peterson. "I'll take pictures and things like that and give a little of my time because the fans take the time to come out here."
Teaming up with tour professionals and corporate leaders, the celebrities played 18 holes but none more nerve-wracking, of course, than the famed 16th, where large crowds gathered all day long to cheer and jeer every shot.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who survived one of the most gut-wrenching game sevens in World Series history back in 2016, couldn't quite hit the green when the pressure was on at the 16th.
"That was awesome," said a smiling Rizzo. "It was cool. I babied it a little bit. I'm pissed. I should have hit it straight but it's all good."
Like Rizzo, former Chicago Bears star Richard Dent escaped the frigid Chicago temperatures to play in Wednesday's pro-am.
"You can't get this anywhere else but here in Phoenix," said Dent while smiling and dancing for the masses.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate was playing in his first pro-am and noted that his nerves at 16 were a bit frayed.
"I was telling myself two things," he said. "One, 'Do not embarrass yourself in front of all these people,' and two, 'Do not shank it into the crowd and kill somebody.'"
Thankfully, he did not.
Other participants in Wednesday's pro-am included D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, former Sun Jason Kidd and country music star Jake Owen.
The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off Thursday morning at TPC Scottsdale.
