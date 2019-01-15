MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa High School wrestler Steven Jarman has a great family legacy to live up to. He enters his final season anxious, optimistic and with a plan.
"Work every day in the room, work hard every day," he said.
The coachable senior is the state's runner-up in the 138-pound division and gets one final chance to taste state title glory.
"I want to win state; that's my goal," he said.
"He loves the challenge," David DiDomenico, Steven wrestling coach, said. "Steven is a competitor and he prepares to compete and he enjoys the competition. So, yes, this is his last go-around; he's prepared."
Pushing and working harder than ever, Steven has his family's deep support and understanding.
"Like I've had one-on-one sessions with my brothers all the time," Steven said. "I think that's one of the reasons I'm doing so well."
Yes, in the Jarman household, wrestling is part of their livelihood. Steven is the youngest of seven brothers all of whom wrestled, three at Mesa High!
"Every time I've done anything, I want to live up to like my brothers did. They've always been a role model to me and help me to do what I want to do," Steven said.
"He's doing what he loves to do and he's really good at it," Williams Jarman said. "And we've got a wealth of experience and knowledge to help him and teach him and of course coaching at Mesa High is top-notch."
It's safe to say that the Jarmans are fiery competitors, which means there are some expectations for the youngest brother. It's not overwhelming and Steven doesn't let it consume him.
"Going through that is a good lesson in life," he said. "There's (sic) been times I've been like, 'I don't want to do this anymore,' [but] I'm just going to keep going because I want to do it for my brothers, you know."
"He believes he can win any match," William Jarman said. "Because he doesn't have the pressure on himself, he performs at his peak almost every time."
When he eventually walks away from his pursuit of greatness, Steven will always be able to reflect on and cherish being part of a special brotherhood.
"It's cool. I have like three nephews here, all from my brothers. They're like, 'Keep on the legacy; keep on going.' So, I think I'll definitely do that with my kids," Steven said.
