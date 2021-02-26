QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This Wednesday, Queen Creek High School hosted Desert Ridge High School in a wrestling dual. Both teams had strong performances, but the night was extra special for one Queen Creek freshman, as he once again proved no obstacle is too big to overcome.
Since Cole Ludwig started wrestling in sixth grade, he's been undefeated.
"It's close every time," says Queen Creek teammate Patton Rhees. "But I've got to say he wins."
But there's something different about pinning an opponent at the high school level.
"Coach started working with you, and how did that feel, Cole?" says his aide Karen Frawley.
"It felt good," says Cole. "Really good."
It wasn't easy, but Cole took care of business against Brayden Kaiser, a rare loss that the Desert Ridge freshman was all too happy to experience.
"It was pretty cool. It kind of shows you that anyone can wrestle," says Kaiser. "And it doesn't matter how of what they've been through, but anyone can do it."
Cole is far from just anyone. Born with only half a heart, he's never stopped pursuing life beyond a wheelchair.
"I've just never seen any determination like Cole," says Queen Creek assistant wrestling coach Kevin Crewse. "And who was I to say that he couldn't wrestle?"
"You could tell he put a lot of effort into that," says Kaiser. "So that was cool."
And Cole does it all with a smile, never letting adversity get the best of him or anyone around him.
"He always makes my day," says Crewse. "I don't know if I make his."
"It was pretty awesome, the smile on his face," says Rhees. "Well, I couldn't see it because he had a mask on. But you could tell he was happy. He was laughing."
Expect to see Cole back in action for Queen Creek in the near future.
"More to come, am I right Cole?" asks Crewse.
"Yeah," says Cole.
And he's already got a vision in store for what's next: one that involves a lot more walking and a lot less wheelchair.
"He has the most heart I've ever seen a kid have," says Crewse.