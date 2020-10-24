SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Normally home to San Francisco Giants players, Scottsdale Stadium was taken over by wiffleball teams Saturday.
Valley eighth-grader Logan Rose put on the inaugural Western Wiffleball Classic, a 22-team, all-day tournament. Players were separated in age by 50 years in some cases, but as former big leaguer Chuck Hensley explained, "the yellow bat is the great equalizer. The bat is small and it's light and it's thin, and it is really difficult [to hit]."
Rose, who founded a competitive wiffleball league in Paradise Valley earlier this year, says he hopes to one day see hundreds of teams come to Arizona to play in the Western Wiffleball Classic.
"We kind of want it to be the biggest wiffleball tournament in the country," said Hensley.