PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coming together so nicely and lacking drama, the Sunrise Mountain High School softball team in Peoria is in the final stretch of a great year.
Putting on their cleats and taking their hacks, this softball season is one incredible ride. The Sunrise Mountain softball team has fully appreciated standing undefeated at 18-0.
"We definitely didn't think we would be where we are today. So it feels like such a blessing and it feels like such an accomplishment because we haven't been region champs in a while so," said Mustangs pitcher Dallis Mitchell.
"Oh, it feels amazing. I'm so proud of my team and everything we've done," said Mustangs pitcher Kylee Messmer.
The regular season is in the books as perfection defines the Mustangs. Staying unscathed will require the top-seeded squad to dig deeper and raise their bar in the playoffs.
"Everyone is going to bring their 'A' game. And if you bring anything less than that you have the potential to lose. So, we've talked about it the last three weeks," said Mustangs head coach Jody Pruitt.
"We know everyone is going to come at us. They want to beat us. We want to beat them," said Messmer.
"We're going to take it day by day and game by game and see where it goes from there," said Mitchell.
The Mustangs' great play on clay starts in the circle where the pitching staff has given up only 30 runs in 18 games.
"I think we work together really well, and me and her and I are always on the same page," said Messmer.
"We worked so hard to go out there and help our team out. And whenever we're down there, they're behind us backing us up so, it's an amazing feeling," said Mitchell.
"And they both get better with adversity, and that makes it tough on our opponents," said Pruitt.
It goes beyond great skill. What makes the Mustangs click even more is the individual willingness to sacrifice for the team and give up at-bats.
"We work even in batting practice on hitting the ball the other way and moving the runner from second to third," said Pruitt.
"We just hit the ball where it needs to be hit and that's what's winning us games and coming together as a team," said Mitchell.
Believing in the needs has carried over off the field.
"We go out and do these family dinners with different families and different teams. The other day we went to a retirement home as a team and we did stuff to help people with rehab," said Mitchell.
Having supportive families, "that's a huge thing," said Pruitt.
The Mustangs enter the most crucial part of the year united and holding no doubts.
"Just how much we play together is real helpful," said Messmer.
"It's just being together and being one big family," said Mitchell.
