PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It is state tournament time for Arizona high school winter sports. The Northwest Christian Girls Soccer team kicks off their run Wednesday against Tempe Prep. The Crusaders are the top seed in their conference, undefeated at 12-0. But it's the way they're winning that's been the most impressive.
In their 12 regular-season games, they scored 117 goals and gave up just four. As a result, head coach Jeff Penzone thinks his team has a huge target on its back.
"There's no doubt about it," says Penzone.
The Crusaders are no strangers to winning a state title, bringing home the hardware two years ago. But still, there's something about this team that's just different.
"This one's pretty special," says Penzone. "They've got a great commitment to one another and encouraging and building up and making that happen as well. So that's been the part that I've really enjoyed watching and coaching."
"There's no one player who just plays the whole game and wins the game," says Northwest Christian junior Beasley Floyd. "It's all of us working together, and we're all equally talented."
Northwest Christian might not have that one superstar on the field, but they do have one off of it: freshman Wilson Floyd, who's currently undergoing chemotherapy for Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.
"I feel like we play every game for Wilson and she knows that every day we come home, we talk to her about the game," says Northwest Christian junior Belle Floyd. "She knows that she's a big factor in the game. We have her on our minds. And that's why we're playing how we're playing."
The plan was for Wilson to join older sisters Belle and Beasley on the field this year. She's still doing that, even if it's not in person. In the meantime, Wilson's giving the Crusaders a one-player advantage from home.
"We actually set aside the number 16 jersey because that's her number, so every game she puts it on and she wears it," says Beasley. "And she just cheers us on from home."
Ready to see the Crusaders try to cap off a dream season in style this year, before hopefully getting in on the action next year.
"When she laces up the boots to come along and play with her sisters, it's just going to be a huge celebration for us here at Northwest," says Penzone.
Notice how Coach Penzone said when and not if. Because where there's a Wilson, there's a way.
The Crusaders' game against Tempe Prep kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m.