CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been nearly 21 years since she last won on the LPGA Tour, but the competitive fire still burns in Danielle Ammaccapane.
"I think once you got it, you got it," said a laughing Ammaccapane. "I don't know if you ever lose it."
Ammaccapane, 53, sits comfortably outside the clubhouse at Tatum Ranch Golf Club in Cave Creek. She's at home at the club – and home in Arizona. Opportunities to compete professionally now are few and far between, but next week Ammaccapane will travel to Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina to play in the 2019 U.S. Women's Senior Open.
"I think it's going to be a fantastic test," said Ammaccapane. "I'm going to love being a part of it."
If the U.S. Senior Women's Open isn't on your yearly sports radar – it's for good reason. 2019 marks only the second year of the tournament's existence. The inaugural 2018 event was held at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Illinois. Laura Davies emerged the champion after an emotional week that brought together some of the biggest names in the history of women's golf. Ammaccapane had an outstanding tournament finishing in fourth place – 1-under par for the tournament.
"Last year, for women's golf, it was pretty darn big," said Ammaccapane. "Everybody wanted to be a part of it because it was the inaugural [U.S. Women's Senior Open]. I prepared as best I could and I had a blast. It was fantastic for women's golf and I hope it opens doors moving forward for maybe other events to happen."
Ammaccapane's trip to North Carolina for the 2019 Open will also be a family affair. Her younger sister Dina recently qualified to play in the tournament – and she did so with Danielle on her bag. Big sister caddying for little sister was a bit of a twist from the Ammaccapane family norm.
"We had such a great time," said Danielle. "I don't caddy for her all that much – in fact, she caddies for me more than I do her and she won her qualifier. She shot 73, and I was really happy – so we'll get to go out and have a great time this year."
Danielle is a familiar name to golf fans in Arizona. After a standout career at Thunderbird High School, Danielle went on to a legendary career at Arizona State. At ASU, Danielle was a three-time All-American and in 1985 captured the women's individual NCAA National Championship.
"When I ended up winning the [national championship], it was almost like, I didn't even know it," reflects Danielle. "And now, looking back, I can appreciate it more. But when you're in it, it's kind of hard to appreciate it because life is moving so fast. Life has slowed down for me now so I can reflect on those things."
After college, Danielle hit her stride on the LPGA Tour with seven tour wins between 1991-1998. She finished tied for third at the U.S. Women's Open in 1990.
"It happened at the right time for me," said Danielle of her time playing on the LPGA Tour. "I played when I was supposed to play. I won as many times as I was supposed to win. I didn't win a ton but I won more than once or twice – and that's what I was supposed to do."
With time, Danielle 's LPGA Tour career faded and like most professional athletes, reconciling with the end of a pro career came with emotional challenges.
"It is sometimes hard to deal with because, in your mind, you always think you're that person," said Danielle of the battle with Father Time. "Especially if internally you don't feel that bad – and I certainly don't feel my age. I do get a little frustrated now when I do play because I want to do some of the things I could do back then but can't. But in other ways, I'm also a better golfer now. When I look back, I'm not going to complain. I'm going to tell myself, this is what I was supposed to do, and this is where I'm supposed to be."
In 2015 Danielle was elected in the Arizona Hall of Fame. She entered in a class that included Charles Barkley and Luis Gonzalez. It's an honor that Danielle considers the highlight of her athletic career here in Arizona.
"It means so much to me," said Danielle, "because that really encapsulates everything – it really closes the book nicely on what I was able to accomplish here in Arizona."
And thanks to emerging tournaments on the women's "Legends Tour" like the U.S. Women's Senior Open – that book may have a few more chapters yet to be written.
"I'm going to continue to stay in the game," said Danielle. "I'm going to start developing short game academies here in the near future. I'm going to continue to play and keep myself ready to play when I have the opportunity like at Pine Needles or thereafter – and just continue to stay in the game and try to stay as young as I can."
