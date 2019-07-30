MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Varsity Zone is on! This week, Arizona's Family visits Skyline High School in Mesa, Arizona.
The Coyotes are under new leadership under first year head coach at Skyline, George Hawthorne.
[WATCH: Skyline HS football undergoes boot camp on and off field]
Coach Hawthorne's football training camp doesn't just focus on the playbook on the field, but also the game plan in the classroom.
Welcome to Academic Boot Camp.
Skyline kicks off their season against Mountain Ridge on Aug. 23 at home.
