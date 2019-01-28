SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The game seems to slow down when Scottsdale Christian senior Kylie Hearn has the basketball in her hands.
"She just thinks so fast on the court," said teammate Heather Hancock. "She's so good at finding us even when I don't realize I'm open."
"It's cool to see because I would never see some of the things that she sees," teammate Sedona Nuessle agreed.
Hearn recently passed the 1,000-point mark for her career at SCA.
It's her passion for passing that has made the biggest headlines. In a win over ASU Prep earlier this season, Hearn dished out a 2A state record 20 assists. Her unselfish play started by watching Suns games with her dad Travis Hearn, who's the Phoenix Suns team chaplain.
"She's been going to games since she was born," Pastor Hearn, the senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale," explained. "There's certain things she does where you say, 'Where did she see that?' She probably saw it from one of those guys down at the NBA arena."
Hearn has a picture of herself wearing former Shaquille O'Neal's size-22 shoes. O'Neal played for the Phoenix Suns 2008-2009.
She's met Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook and countless other NBA stars.
One particular player, though, is who she tries to pattern her game after the most, Hall of Famer Steve Nash.
"I love that he's super selfless," Hearn said "I love that he's a pass-first point guard. Most people aren't and I try to replicate that."
She met Nash when visiting her dad at the arena but says she doesn't remember much, only that Shaq was huge.
Hearn will attend Point Loma Nazarene next year to continue her basketball career.
Being Arizona's assist record holder is something she'll always treasure.
"I couldn't have done it without my teammates," Hearn said. "It was just cool because it's something we all got to experience together."
Hearn has been able to continue a legacy of pass-first point guards in the desert. Maybe one day another kid will come along and want to play just like her.
