PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Perfection is something many athletes spend their lives chasing. While very few ever actually experience it, one Valley softball player can now say she has.
Shadow Mountain senior Emily Williams recalls, before the Matadors' game last Wednesday, "one of the girls [on the team] had made a joke, 'Today's a pretty good day to throw a no-hitter.'"
As it turns out, that prediction wasn't strong enough. Williams didn't just throw a no-hitter, she threw a perfect game.
"I didn't realize until after the last strikeout," says Williams. "Coach came up and hugged me, and I started crying."
When asked if they'd ever witnessed a perfect game, Shadow Mountain head coach Ashlyn Thompson and pitching coach Kelly Washburn immediately say, "never." Thompson later laughs, "it's pretty rare."
The fashion in which Williams went 21 batters up, 21 batters down made the performance even rarer. By striking out 19 St. Mary's batters and throwing the other two out herself on bunt attempts, she had a hand in every out.
"I was zoned in, I guess you could call it," Williams says.
A starter in the circle since she was a freshman, Williams takes her role on the team seriously. She takes her role off the field even more seriously.
"When I was little," she says, "I told my mom, 'I'll take care of you when you're sick, I'll always take care of you.'"
Before a recent kidney transplant, Williams' mom was in and out of the hospital for much of her childhood.
"She was so sick one time that she couldn't come out of bed for like three days," says Williams. "I had to tell her, 'Mom, we gotta go get you fixed. I can't fix you no more.' And so, it definitely was kind of hard as a little girl to have to face that."
Williams would also take care of her younger sister when their mom was in the hospital.
"I almost became almost like the mom, if you will," she says. "I wanted to make sure not only that my mom was OK, but my sister was OK because she was almost like my baby."
Williams plans to play next year at a junior college, where she'll be close to home if her mom gets sick. She also plans to study to be a nurse to continue helping those who need it.
Thompson, talking about that day of perfection as a pitcher, says, "it couldn't have happened to a more deserving player."