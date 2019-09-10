SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was arguably the biggest day of Kedon Slovis's life.
"Yeah, I almost turned around and went home, to be perfectly honest," says his mom, Lisa Slovis. "I was like, 'I can't watch this. Like, I can't.' And then it was good. It was good."
It was really good. Making his first start at USC, in front of more than 60,000 people, the true freshman quarterback from Scottsdale turned in arguably the best game of his life. Kedon broke multiple school records by completing 28 of 33 pass attempts, for 377 yards and three touchdowns.
"He was ecstatic, but he wasn't surprised," says Slovis's dad, Max. "I mean, he expected it a little - I don't think he expected to be that good, on that night, but he expected to go out there and do well."
Kedon earned the game ball and Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. The student section chanted his name. And he even led the USC band with the sword - a Trojans tradition reserved for special performances.
Mom recalls the conversation with Kedon after that, saying, "He was like, 'It was so heavy.' And, no freshman is supposed to do that. And they're like, 'You need to go climb the ladder.' And he's questioning it like, 'Wait, what?' He was so excited."
So soon after throwing touchdowns at Desert Mountain High School, it wasn't just the way Kedon played - but the way he seemed to inspire his older teammates. Kedon led USC back from an early 17-3 deficit, to blow out a Top 25 Stanford team, 45-20.
"Just to see him doing what he's wanted to do," says Lisa. "There's - I'm going to get all emotional again - there's nothing they can put on that. You know, he's doing it. And he's going to keep doing it. I know that."