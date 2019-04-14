SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The wind howls because an uncontrollable force is coming to wreak havoc.
When it touches down, it will encompass an 8-foot radius, and control the circle.
This unstoppable force is Poston Butte pitcher Lindsay Lopez, a lightning lefty making aluminum bats useless throughout Arizona.
"Very intense, very focused on the batter, on what pitch I need to throw, throwing mechanics, on what I need to do to get that pitch to be successful. That's all that is going through my head," said Lopez.
[WATCH: Lindsay Lopez is pitching force of nature and prom queen]
Powerful with each push off the bump, Lopez is arsenal stocked with an array of pitches.
"I have six," said Lopez.
Each one is just as effective, leading the southpaw to 15 wins and counting and giving up less than half a run.
"It's a good feeling, just working out since my freshman year until now and being a role model for these girls is what I want to do," said Lopez.
Striking fear, her strikeout total is increasing with each release, crossing over 600 career Ks in a recent win over Seton Catholic.
"I didn't know that I was close to 600, so when I threw it, and everyone was screaming, I was kind of like, 'What's going on?' Then they told me, and I was like, 'Oh wow! This is cool," said Lopez.
This incredible tsunami of energy carries her carnage to the dish.
"Phenomenal, she's a great hitter," said Poston Butte head coach Rob Westover.
Harnessing her drive is only a fraction of what makes her who she is.
"The kid is just an absolute great leader. She is just that kid you wish you had 10 more of them," said Westover.
So respected by her team, she has the admiration of her classmates, and they named her prom queen!
"It was pretty cool, a good memory to take into my life," said Lopez.
She's the relentless, endless wave of positivity that's heading to ASU and helped build the Broncos into a winner.
"I'm very proud of what I've accomplished over the years and that they'll be able to fill my spot when I leave," said Lopez.
