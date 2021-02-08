PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinnacle High School freshman team manager Kyle Naylor is a special needs student. He's also pretty incredible on the basketball court. Last Friday, a video on Twitter showed Kyle making a three-pointer at the end of the Pioneers game against Sandra Day O'Connor High School. Afterward, he was mobbed by his teammates.
Kyle and his team are still getting used to Kyle going viral after his big three-pointer last Friday. But one thing that's already well-established is that Kyle is already a very important part of this Pioneers basketball team.
As a team manager, Kyle's usually responsible for shooting film of the games.
"Are you going to take my job?" I asked him.
"I'll have to think about it," says Kyle. "I don't know."
It's no surprise Kyle might have bigger plans after making that three-pointer.
"When I made it, I was like, oh my gosh, I cannot believe I have done this," says Kyle. "It was a really good feeling."
The funny thing is, Kyle might be the only one who was surprised about what happened last Friday.
"He's been ready the whole season, and he was just ready to go out there and make it," says freshman teammate Maddox Johnson. "And he did."
"I wasn't shocked it went in," said Pinnacle head coach Andrew Williams. "He's a really good shooter. I think he could outshoot a couple of kids on our team."
A team that Kyle isn't just a part of but a leader for, whether he's on the sidelines or on the court.
"He's super positive," says Maddox. "He helps our team so much when we're down, and he's just such an awesome person and player."
"He's a big man on campus," says Williams. "He's just somebody that you want to be around. What he doesn't really understand is just how much he helps us instead of us helping him."
That's why it was equally unsurprising what happened after Kyle made that three-pointer.
"When the team came surrounding me, it was awesome," said Kyle. "I liked it. It made my day."
"We do it for Kyle," says Maddox. "We want to give him the opportunity to play on our team."
So now that Kyle's got that first shot out of the way, what's he got in store for an encore performance?
"We might have to start shooting from half-court now," says Williams. "I'm not sure."
"I'm going to keep doing good, and doing some more good shots," says Kyle. "And keep on practicing them even more."