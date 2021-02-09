Phoenix golfer Sydney-Reese Harris awarded scholarship by NBA star

PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) - Sydney-Reese Harris couldn't believe her eyes.
"I see Andre Drummond, his face, on my computer screen," explains the Sandra Day O'Connor high school junior. "I was like, 'this is not happening right now. I know this NBA star is not on my zoom screen.'"
The Cleveland Cavaliers center had some big news. Harris, a budding golf star, won a $5,000 scholarship put on by Drummond and a company called Sports-Hi. She learned about the opportunity on TikTok, and beat out more than two thousand applicants after writing an essay about how sports have impacted her life.
"I wrote about how especially being an African-American, usually when I go out to the golf course there's not a lot of people who are my race, and there's not a lot of people who talk to me," says Harris.
Her dad is a member of the Thunderbirds, a charity group known for putting on the Phoenix Open. He started taking Sydney-Reese to the golf course when she was nine years old.
"My dad and I would drive up, we'd get out the car, and everybody would just stare," she says. "I would go on the range, people would like, shuffle, move over. Even when I was playing with the girls in a tournament, I would see them clump together while we're walking down the fairway, and me on the other side."
Harris always felt excluded, until she was playing with a girl from another school at a tournament this past fall.
"She asked me questions, she was actually interested in who I was as a person, and so that is what I wrote about," says Harris. "And how through that I've become more confident on the golf course. And I talk to people. I initiate the conversation."
Harris says she loves golf, and wants to prove the sport is not just for people who come from privilege. She's using part of the scholarship to pay for lessons, and her development on the course, while the rest will go to her college education. An honors and AP student, Harris says she's a student before an athlete.
Whatever the future holds, she credits golf for changing the way she communicates.
"When I'm playing golf now, I meet people that I've never met before, and I have conversations that I never would have had, if it wasn't for golf," she says. "I'll take that with me through all aspects of my life."
She won't soon forget the zoom call with Andre Drummond, either.