GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's game day in the 4A softball playoffs and the Cactus High School Cobras have a special pregame visitor.
"They're trying to stay focused," recalled Cactus head coach Bartt Underwood. "But they're like, 'Nicole's here! Nicole's here!'"
Nicole is former Cobra star Nicole Osteen whose mere appearance energizes the current Cactus softball team. While the Cobras are fighting for a state championship, Osteen is fighting for her life. In late April, she was diagnosed with hemolytic-uremic syndrome, a rare blood disorder that can lead to life-threatening kidney failure.
Osteen, playing softball at Scottsdale Community College at the time, felt ill after a team hike. Multiple trips to several physicians soon revealed her condition.
"I was really shocked because I honestly didn't think it was something so big," recalls Osteen, whose softball career at SCC immediately came to a halt.
After a brief hospitalization, Osteen now undergoes four-hour dialysis treatments three times a week to keep her body in balance.
"We're talking about a kid that's (sic) very strong, athletic and outgoing," said Osteen's mom Marlina Keppner. "To get the news that she had kidney failure was pretty devastating."
Osteen, who began playing club softball at 8 years old, is now in outpatient treatment and is being treated with a new drug called Soliris. Soliris prevents kidney failure but a weekly dose costs $20,000.
"The doctors say it could be a lifetime thing," said Keppner. "They're not quite sure yet. The hospital hasn't even sent out the paperwork to our insurance company yet so we really don't know where we're headed yet at this point."
On this day, though, Osteen is back in the place that makes her most happy – on a softball field with friends and family.
"If anyone can beat this, it's Nicole," said Keppner. "She's a fighter."
"I just realize there's nothing I can do about my situation to take it away," said Osteen. "So I have to stay positive and hope it will go away. It makes me feel really good and maybe feel like I can beat it – when my mom says I can."
Marlina Keppner has set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to help.
