PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jackson Fitch appears to have quite a football future ahead of him.
The 8-year-old boy's highlights on Instagram, as @J5_So_Live are jaw-dropping.
[WATCH: 8-year-old Phoenix area flag football player has stunning moves]
He can score any time he touches the ball, and Jackson also has a rocket arm. His favorite players are on the Cardinals.
"Kyler Murray," said Fitch, in a visit to Arizona's Family studios. "Larry Fitzgerald because he's humble and cool."
Jackson met Fitzgerald at a recent Cardinals' practice. He went to the Cards' home opener with his dad, and coach, Stephen Fitch.
"He just makes people miss. He has an inherent vision for the field. It's wild to see an 8-year-old have such vision for the field," said Fitch, an All-American sprinter at Arizona State University. "As fun as it is to watch Jackson, he makes mistakes all the time."
Jackson still has a long way to go to make his dream of being a football player come true. He's off to a good start. And be sure to look for him on "The Varsity Zone" on Arizona's Family in just a few short years.