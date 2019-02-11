PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Time is winding down for Brophy basketball star Marques White. The Broncos senior has had an impressive season, a season highlighted by a drive to be the top ranked team in the state.
"It was like slow motion," said White, when asked about his Dec. 11 buzzer beater against Mountain Pointe. "I was like, 'oh please go in.' It just somehow went in. I couldn't be more grateful, I was thanking God. I went straight to the student section."
White has had plenty of ups and downs on the court his senior season. There was the triple over time win over Perry High, followed by a triple overtime loss a couple weeks later. Then there's "the move" that made him a meme along with reigning Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year, Pinnacle's Nico Mannion.
He even joked about it on social media.
i’m officially a meme... 🤦🏽♂️ @niccolomannion pic.twitter.com/rIkbbuxtw2— marques white (@marques_white1) December 23, 2018
To think that White almost missed out on all the fun. A football injury cost him some games in the fall and almost the basketball season.
"I ended up tearing my meniscus the second game of the season," said White, a running back and linebacker for the Broncos football team. "It was a difficult time for me."
White returned to help lead a playoff run with the football team. With his goal of playing college football uncertain, White considered focusing full time on the next level. He made his decision to play two weeks into the season.
"He walked into my room and he played it up a little bit," said Brophy Head Coach Matt Wooten. "He paused and said, 'I brought my shoes today. It was a dramatic moment as he ran out to practice for the first time with the team."
White was on the team that went to the 6A Final Four a season ago. Brophy is the number eight seed in 2019 and enters the playoffs on Thursday night at home against Desert Vista.
