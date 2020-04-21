GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kerry Taylor is back in coaching.
The former Cardinals, Sun Devils and Hamilton High School receiver is the new head coach at San Tan Charter High School.
"This is a school that was close. This is a school that was up and coming. It was an incoming principal that I knew and a superintendent that wanted to build a football program. He said, 'I want to build a football factory. We want to be the best in the state and for you to come in here and make that happen,'" said Taylor, reached via FaceTime at his East Valley home.
Taylor coached at Arcadia High School in Phoenix for two seasons. He turned the program around in his first season but was let go before year two. The community rallied to save his job and he coached the 2019 season. The Titans went 6-4 and Taylor resigned when the season was over.
"This is something that's been brewing since February," said Taylor. "They're a team that has won the charter league two out of the past three years. We're going to the AIA this year and that was kind of a big deal for me to transition it to the AIA. We'll be 2A and I think we'll be moving up pretty fast after that."
Taylor plans to build a program that can compete to be the best program in Arizona.
"Now with the open division it doesn't really matter what classification you're in. Hopefully we'll get to a level where we can play for the open championship. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon so I've got time to really build the program from the ground up and spending time with my family at home at the same time."
Taylor and his wife just welcomed a baby boy. He played two seasons in the NFL and got the game ball Bruce Arians' first game as coach of the Cardinals. Taylor's first catch was on a pass thrown by Cardinals All-Decade Team cornerback Patrick Peterson.