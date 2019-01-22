PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kurt Warner is once again teaming up with Larry Fitzgerald. The Hall of Famer and former Arizona Cardinals quarterback will honor his former receiver at Brenda and Kurt’s “Celebrity Game Night” on Feb. 15 to benefit Treasure House Arizona.
#Part2 of the #AZFamily chat with Kurt Warner pic.twitter.com/bzS6Yx0bmf— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) January 22, 2019
He isn’t planning on taking it easy on Fitzgerald when playing board games against him in Fitz’s honor. Ticket information can be found at treasurehouseaz.org/gamenight. The Warners' oldest son Zachary suffered a traumatic brain injury as an infant and had no place to live independently until Treasure House opened its doors.
“We opened up about five months ago,” said Warner. “We’re at nine to 10 residents right now. It’s fun to watch it grow, take shape, the energy in the place. The way that it’s impacted young men and women and families has been incredible. Everything that we’ve seen up to this point is exactly what our dream was but we’re still trying to shape it, so we get the model right. Our hope is that once we do that, we’ll expand around the country and give other families like ours, or those that are impacted by Treasure House a chance closer to them.”
Warner just returned to the Valley from New Orleans where he called the NFC Championship. He spoke during the Westwood One call about the call being missed but took time to tweet and empathize with the officials who missed the call.
“When you have the human element to anything,” said Warner, “a game is not played perfect. It’s not called perfect and sometimes at the biggest moment, there’s (sic) calls that cost games. I just feel bad. It’s hard for me to say I expect this standard from you even though I spent my entire life trying to reach that standard and I couldn’t do it myself.”
Warner played in three Super Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.