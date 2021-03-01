PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The spring sports season is officially underway for high schools in Arizona, with many athletes officially practicing on the field, court or track for the first time in over a year.

It's been a long journey to get to this point, but for many of these teams, the important thing is that they're here.

"My heart started racing. I was pumped," said Coronado senior baseball player Destination Salazar. "I was waiting for it."

AIA removes mask mandate for Arizona's student athletes while competing The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) voted to remove the mask mandate for student athletes during competition Tuesday morning.

The Coronado baseball team played zero baseball games in 2020. Zilch. Nada. So just saying they were excited about this upcoming season is kind of an understatement.

"Not having a season and then having this one, you just appreciate it ten times more than you usually would," says Coronado junior baseball player Luke Dorris.

And they're far from the only ones. The Peoria softball team did get to play in a few early-season tournaments in 2020.

"We felt like we were going to compete for the state championship last year," says Peoria softball head coach Freddy Castro.

While that dream is gone, it's now being replaced by not fear of a repeat of 2020, but rather optimism for what lies ahead.

"I was really excited just to come out and play again, especially to be on varsity again," says Peoria sophomore Angelina Granado. "I think school ball's real fun."

Obviously, spring sports will look a little different this year due to the pandemic, but any rules definitely still beat not playing at all.

There's going to be that element of rust that comes from not having those practices and games last season.

"It'll play a factor, but I don't really think it'll make a big impact on us," says Salazar. We're going to do what we have to do, and that's just what we do. As long as we get to play ball, that's all I'm worried about."

Because for many of these athletes and coaches, this week represents one of the biggest steps in returning to how things were before the pandemic. When life was more than just go to school, and then go home.

"Last night, I was already going through the drills that we were going to go through, how we were going to separate them," says Castro. "Just the fact that we were actually getting on the field, I couldn't be more happier."