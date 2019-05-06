PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If it's baseball season, you can usually find Drew Boedigheimer at the ballfield. The fourth-grader plays on the Dodgers in the Miracle League Arizona's competitive division.
Great night for a ballgame as the #Giants beat the #Dodgers in a walkoff @miracleleagueaz. My man @DrewB64 had two hits. See his story soon on #AZFamily #MiracleLeagueAZ pic.twitter.com/TG3SjE0H5l— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 3, 2019
"It means everything to me," said Drew. "I try to model my game after someone who's fast, can get on base a lot, good at working the count, stealing bases."
Drew is a miracle himself. At 2 years old, he was the recipient of a heart transplant.
"It was a complete shock. We didn't even know he was sick so just absorbing that information. You're just completely blindsided," said Tara Boedigheimer, Drew's mom. "He had a stroke after the transplant. He's had some other medical challenges since then, and thankfully he's always bounced back."
Drew splits his time between third base, catching and coaching third base when he's not batting. His health hasn't kept Drew from doing much. His father Todd is an Oregon State alum, and the family has followed the Beavers to the College World Series. Drew was on the field when Oregon State won the National Title in 2018.
2018 #CWS national champion Oregon State was inspired by 9-year-old Drew Boedigheimer, who had a heart transplant at age 2. pic.twitter.com/sbqwyAujCj— NCAA (@NCAA) June 29, 2018
When the Beavers visited the Valley to take on Arizona State University, the whole team made the trip to Scottsdale for Drew's game.
Drew and the Dodgers lost their final game of the season in a walk off to the Giants. He'll spend his summer practicing, hopefully traveling to see Oregon State in the postseason, and also giving back to the game that's given him so much. For his Make-A-Wish, Drew is having a video scoreboard installed at the Miracle League Field.
