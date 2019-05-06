After fighting for his life, one Valley boy is having a great season at Miracle League Arizona.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If it's baseball season, you can usually find Drew Boedigheimer at the ballfield. The fourth-grader plays on the Dodgers in the Miracle League Arizona's competitive division.  

"It means everything to me," said Drew. "I try to model my game after someone who's fast, can get on base a lot, good at working the count, stealing bases."

Drew is a miracle himself. At 2 years old, he was the recipient of a heart transplant.

"It was a complete shock. We didn't even know he was sick so just absorbing that information. You're just completely blindsided," said Tara Boedigheimer, Drew's mom. "He had a stroke after the transplant. He's had some other medical challenges since then, and thankfully he's always bounced back."

Drew splits his time between third base, catching and coaching third base when he's not batting. His health hasn't kept Drew from doing much. His father Todd is an Oregon State alum, and the family has followed the Beavers to the College World Series. Drew was on the field when Oregon State won the National Title in 2018.

When the Beavers visited the Valley to take on Arizona State University, the whole team made the trip to Scottsdale for Drew's game.

Drew and the Dodgers lost their final game of the season in a walk off to the Giants. He'll spend his summer practicing, hopefully traveling to see Oregon State in the postseason, and also giving back to the game that's given him so much. For his Make-A-Wish, Drew is having a video scoreboard installed at the Miracle League Field.

