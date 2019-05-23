SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At a ballpark, all kinds of sounds can be heard, but a pitcher senses the environment differently.
In the circle, standing 6-foot-3, Horizon ace Morgan Leinstock stares down her opponents and controls the volume in the park one batter at a time.
[WATCH: Horizon softball pitcher overcomes difficulty hearing]
"I want to win it all, go after batters, and attack the zone," said Leinstock.
"She brings it every time she's on the mound. She's listening and does what she needs to do in what she's doing," said Horizon assistant coach Mike Gore.
Hearing hasn't been easy for this Husky. When she wasn't talking at the age of 2, her parents had questions.
"Why isn't she speaking? So, they took me to multiple doctors," said Leinstock.
Discovering she was born deaf, Leinstock had a cochlear device surgically implanted in one ear and the road to hearing began.
"I had to to go to a special school, where I could learn how to talk and learn the language," said Leinstock.
Speaking with her family regularly helped develop her vocal skills. She's learned to read lips but at times that can be challenging.
"Sometimes people don't move their lips very well and I actually have to say, 'What did you say again?' And I actually have to listen carefully," said Leinstock.
Like the champ she is, Leinstock has adapted well. Her game can be seen and heard loud and clear! Playing since she was 8, at 13 she found her love inside the circle.
"I get the ball every time so that's why I became a pitcher. I love how I can scream when I strike out people and like how we're communicating 24/7 the whole game," said Leinstock.
This ace has a laser-sharp focus and rarely gets rattled. In the circle, she tunes out opposing teams and fans.
"It's just easier for me to ignore it. I'm just so focused because I'm a visual person, so I'm always focused on the catcher," said Leinstock.
"When you can block out that much stuff being from the stands or the other team, it makes a 100% difference," said Gore.
Becoming one of the state's elite players, this Arizona State University signee is part of Coach Trisha Ford's 2019 elite recruiting class.
An amazing accomplishment, proving yet again, what she might be able to hear won't control her drive and heart.
"It makes me feel like I'll be an inspiration for the rest of my life," said Leinstock.
