GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The AIA State Track & Field Meet has been canceled, and for one Valley senior, that means plans of making more Arizona history are dashed.
"Oh, he's the best runner I've ever coached. Yeah," says Highland High School track & field coach David Montgomery, who's been coaching at the high school level for 31 years.
Coach Monty is talking about distance runner Leo Daschbach. When Daschbach recently learned his high school running days were over, the Hawks senior started looking at old pictures.
"Realizing that like, everything I did last season is the last thing I'll do in high school track," says Daschbach. "It's really sad. Like, it made me really sad."
Last season was pretty special for Daschbach. At the state meet, as a junior, he won the 800, 1600 and 3200, and anchored Highland's 4x800 relay team that set an Arizona record. That's four state golds, adding to two he won his sophomore year. But Daschbach had even bigger plans for his final go at state.
"I wanted to put on, you know, kind of something that people would really remember," says Dachbach. "People would talk like, 10 years from now, they'd be like, 'Man, I watched Leo Daschbach run, hopefully, 3:59 at the 1600 meter.'"
That time would've been the fastest Arizona's ever seen. But his coach believes Daschbach would've actually broken state records in all four of his events.
"We would've seen the 800, the 16 and the 3,200 go down," says Montgomery. "And then the 4x800 team that set a state record - they were all fired up to do it again - and make it a time that no one could get."
Still, Daschbach stakes a claim his senior year as Arizona's best distance runner ever. In the fall, he won the AIA State Cross Country Championships for the second time, and ran the third-fastest 5K all-time for any American high schooler.
Next year, Daschbach will run cross country and track at the University of Washington.
Montgomery says Daschbach will be "a top collegiate runner for sure, and maybe qualify for the Olympic Trials. I mean, I don't say this about kids, I just don't. But with Leo, I do."
Daschbach, thinking of his future, says, "I think running's pretty much the life goal. This is what I love to do, and I know my own commitment, my own resolve. I think I could definitely be something great in this sport."
He won't run for the Hawks again. But Daschbach will take plenty more pictures, and make plenty more memories.