LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some people do whatever is necessary to succeed. That defines Betty H. Fairfax running back Anthodius Ashley.
He possesses great moves, great vision and great heart. There is so much to like about Ashley!
"He's the hardest working kid on the team, in the weight room, on the field, off the field. He really wants it and when you put the football in his hands, he does special things with it," said Fairfax coach Dylan Winemiller.
No. 1 can bust a game wide open at any time. Averaging 7 yards a carry, and 200 yards a game, the senior is on his way to breaking every school rushing record.
"It’s something I work for. I actually set a goal to get 1,800 yards this year. And it’s basically playing out how I want it to be," said Ashley.
"If we stay healthy and we play well, he's going to own every rushing record we have," said Winemiller.
Playing both ways, he's also a shut down, aggressive corner. He has Division II (Football Championship Subdivision) and NAIA College scholarship offers, but is waiting and hoping for a Division I offer.
"It’s kind of been frustrating because they haven't come yet," said Ashley.
"Little undersized, but he knows that. He plays bigger than he is. He'll find a home and they'll be will lucky to have him," said Winemiller.
A lot of his spare time is used to improving his game and his academic test scores. In addition, Ashley does what’s necessary for his love ones. Twenty hours a week he works at Walmart to help support his family.
"I just kind of make the best of it. I just enjoy my time at work, and just think about my homework and watching film," said Ashley.
"This is his third year with us. We've improvements, growth, maturity and part of that is balancing school, work, home," said Winemiller.
He's doing all the right things and one lucky Division I coach will benefit greatly for giving him a chance.
Because Thodie is more than a person with great athletic talent, he has character and a work ethic that every team can't have enough of.
"They're going to get a hardworking guy, who's going to work his butt off every single play, a 100 percent, every play," said Ashley.
"It's a pleasure and an honor to coach kids like that," said Winemiller.
