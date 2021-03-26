PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Desert Vista softball team is off to a strong start this season, going 4-1 in their first five games. They've also got one of the top pitchers in the state in sophomore Jocelyn Briski. When she's on the mound, it's strikeouts, strikeouts, and more strikeouts.
"I haven't been keeping track while I'm out there. I'll find out after," says Briski. "But it's been pretty fun."
Five games into the regular season, Briski's already thrown one perfect game and one no-hitter. Against a strong Perry squad, she struck out 18 batters, and that's not even a personal best.
"The most I had was last high school season," says Briski. "I struck out 20 of the 21 batters."
Did we mention that Jocelyn is only a sophomore who only started pitching less than four years ago?
"My first club team, I was actually the number one catcher and the number four pitcher," says Briski.
It's safe to say that's not the case anymore, as Desert Vista head coach Chris Crowl knows he's got a special talent on the mound.
"Last year, she came out and took us by surprise. We knew she was talented. We knew she was very, very good at what she did," says Crowl. "Great command, great speed, and she's picked up right off the bat this year."
Perry did end up getting a hit off Briski in the sixth inning of their most recent game. But Jocelyn responded with a strikeout to get out of the inning. In the seventh inning, she struck out the final batter to help the Thunder hold on for a 1-0 win.
"I love pitching under pressure. I think it's more exciting," says Briski. "I personally do better under pressure, and just to see the excitement going through everybody, I think it's just thrilling."
For most batters, even just making contact is a win.
"Getting a piece of it is really what most batters are hitting at this point right now," says Crowl. "And again, that's a tribute to her and her hard work."
"There's definitely a lot of room for improvement," says Briski. "But each day, I'm working hard and getting better."