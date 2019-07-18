MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Varsity Zone is on!
Arizona's Family kicks off our high school football coverage on Aug. 23. In the meanwhile, we are on a quest to bring you as many high school football stories in the Valley.
We stopped at Desert Ridge High School earlier this month but we wanted to spotlight senior wide receiver Aidan Lee.
Lee is a star player for the Jaguars. He has offers to multiple Division I schools including the University of Cal, Berkley.
I am very blessed and honored to receive my first PAC 12 offer from the UNIVERSITY OF CAL BERKLEY!!! special thanks to @RagleCharlie @CoachToler @MWCherrington for this amazing opportunity #PAC12 #GOBEARS pic.twitter.com/LRmuyxCIRz— Aidan Lee (@lee_leeaidan) July 10, 2019
But his performance on the field isn't Lee's only priority. After practice, Lee tends to his younger siblings to help his mother out. His father, Allen Lee, has been in and out doctors' offices and hospitals because of his diabetes.
But nothing will keep Allen from missing his son's first game of the season on Friday, Aug. 23.
