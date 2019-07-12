MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Varsity Zone is on! This week, Arizona's Family visits Desert Ridge High School in Mesa. Head coach Jeremy Hathcock and his Jaguars are eager to hit the field.
Last season, the Jaguars were plagued with injuries, had nine players transfer and won three games. But that season is in the past.
[WATCH: Father-son duo leads Desert Ridge football team]
This season, there's no looking back with a healthier roster and a stronger veteran presence.
Coach Hathcock is not the only Hathcock you will see on the field. Senior long snapper and linebacker Koby Hathcock plays for his dad and the Jaguars as well.
Their relationship is strictly business on the field, but at home, the football conversation doesn't stop either.
As of July 2019, Koby is the No. 1 long snapper recruit in the class of 2020. He has committed to Iowa State.
Desert Ridge will host Red Mountain High School on Aug. 23.
