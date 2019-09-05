CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to winning football games, the Chandler Wolves set the standard in 6A high school football.
Over the years, they've had powerful running backs like Drake Anderson and DeCarlos Brooks, but new to the Wolves this season and a name you'll be hearing a lot of is running back Daveon "Dae Dae" Hunter.
Hunter moved to Arizona over the summer from Colorado when his stepmother accepted a new job. Chandler High School was down the street from his new home and in July, Hunter started practicing with the Wolves.
Chandler's running backs core was already stacked with four elite players, but that didn't intimidate or change Hunter's mind about what he wanted to play.
In his first two games as a Chandler Wolf, Hunter rushed for 275 yards on 25 carries and has scored seven touchdowns.
Hunter is the oldest of seven siblings and would be the first in his family to play football at the next level. Hunter understands that football will take him places he's never been before and will hopefully pay for his college education.
He's just getting started and can't wait to continue playing more football games.
Chandler plays Mesa High School Friday night on the road. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
