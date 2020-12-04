CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As the Chandler Wolves redefine dominance in Arizona on the football field, winning the last four state championships in the top high school division and 34 straight games overall heading into Saturday night's Open Division semifinals, certain things are now ritual. Many of them involve the team's live mascot.
"Well, first of all, he looks like a wolf, you know?" says Chandler head coach Rick Garretson.
The 'he' Garretson is referring to is Jax, the family's German shepherd, who greets the players as they take the field.
"They all do a tap on Jax," says Rick's wife, Wendy. "And he loves this football team."
During the games, Jax sits with Wendy behind the north end zone.
"He watches," she says. "He pays attention to everything that's going on."
This is especially evident when the action is right in front of the dog, and the Wolves score. Jax's head scans side-to-side, and he leaps up to a standing position.
"If I let go of that leash, he's running over to that player," laughs Wendy. "There is no doubt that that dog would be over there."
And Jax sees plenty of touchdowns. In fact, everyone knows his nickname is "50-Point Jax."
"Ever since he's been coming to games, the offense scores 50 points a game," says Rick. "That's pretty much a fact."
After the game, the coach brings Jax into the huddle for the postgame speech. When it's a big victory, the kids want Jax in the team picture.
"Because it looks really cool," says senior quarterback Mikey Keene. "Coach Garretson said, 'That's a disciplined dog with a disciplined team.' So I think he is just a true testament to what Chandler football is all about."
Jax gets special privileges because he's a special dog. He went to two years of training to be a certified therapy dog. Wendy will take him to visit hospitals and to the local library, where kids read to him. If a family from the Chandler football program is ever going through something traumatic, Jax pays a visit.
"What people don't understand with a therapy dog is, when they come and starting petting the animal, they are pulling energy from that dog and it calms them down," says Wendy. "I've seen it in the hospitals. I've watched people's heart rates on the monitor literally go down because they calm and they relax. That's what the dog does."
Maybe it's no coincidence, Chandler's streak of success started in 2014 when the football team won its first state title since 1949. That's the same year the Garretson's picked up Jax as a puppy.
"I guess he's our best good luck charm that we've got," says Keene.