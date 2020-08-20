GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's one of the most famous sports highlights in history. Randy Johnson once hit a bird during a Spring Training game in Tucson in 2001.
What the odds that it would happen again, 19 years later, in Arizona?
Campo Verde sophomore Garrett Ahern was pitching on Tuesday when a bird tried to make its way across the infield. Like the Johnson pitch, it did not end well for the bird.
"I didn't really know what happened at first," Ahern said in a Facetime interview with Arizona's Family. "I was like, 'I just did what Randy Johnson did.'" (You have to watch the video tweeted by @CampoVBaseball earlier this week very closely to see the explosion of feathers.)
Ahern says the pitch was about 82 mph. The scrimmage was stopped for five minutes as they disposed of the bird's remains. The Campo Verde righty is a bird hunter, so he wasn't fazed by the result of the bird getting hit by the pitch. Ahern said they briefly considered burying the bird on the field.
"I think it came from right field," he said. "My teammates kept saying that's going on SportsCenter, that's going viral. We had the Go-Pro footage."
The pitch was actually called a strike because the batter swung. After the delay, Ahern regrouped and recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
Hoping to pitch in college one day and chase his professional dream, Ahern is now forever linked with one of the greatest pitchers of all time.
It happened again #AZFamily https://t.co/c0cqN6n0Ws— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 20, 2020
"It's an honor," said Ahern.
Randy Johnson's logo on his website is an upside-down bird.