PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A set of brothers opened a gym in Phoenix that they believe could revolutionize the fitness industry.
Brothers Tom and Dan Drath opened Cortho-X in Phoenix.
Walk into their facility and you can see clients doing a series of unorthodox movements that the Drath brothers believe can best build muscle and heal injuries.
They believe traditional workouts are just working people into injuries because of the compressive load.
They discovered if people get horizontal and leave everything unsupported, just below the hips, they say that's where the magic happens.
The two brothers started lifting weights as the son of a football coach in Ohio.
They say each workout takes about 30 minutes at the gym and it all started in a garage.
Cortho-X opened their facility on 16th Street and Indian School Road earlier this year.
For more information, visit: cortho-x.com.
