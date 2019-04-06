PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Retin Obasohan’s G League grind and NBA dream are no different than every single one of his peers – his journey to Prescott, Arizona and NAZ Suns though is unlike any other.
“Wow, that’s a loaded question,” said a smiling Obasohan. “I would say my journey has shaped me in more ways than one. It’s been a whirlwind, but I have enjoyed every single step, every single day and every single destination.”
Obasohan just wrapped up a successful first season with the NAZ. It’s the latest stop on the 25-year-old’s remarkable basketball path. Born to Nigerian parents in Belgium, Obasohan grew up like most children in the city of Antwerp. He played tennis and soccer and went to school – lots of school. Raised by his father who is an author and mother who is a pastor, Obasohan at a young age developed a love of reading and math. In fact, mathematics would ultimately be his major – in high school.
“Our educational system in Europe is a little bit different,” said a smiling Obasohan.
As a teenager, size and strength soon took him from the soccer fields to the basketball courts and when it was time for college, a basketball scholarship in the United States was there for the taking. Obasohan had a friend connected to the University of Alabama. Obasohan visited Tuscaloosa once – and committed on the spot. Five years later, he was an ALL-SEC First Team selection, a pro basketball prospect and a big fan of Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide football team.
“Coming to Alabama was a tremendous culture shock,“ said Obasohan. “Going from Europe to the Deep South was totally different and it was [also] my first encounter with American football. The first time I went to a game, I turned and asked my teammate, 'Why are they hitting each other so hard?' I just didn’t understand but I have grown to appreciate that sport and I see the beauty in it.”
While in college, Obasohan never lost his lust to learn and never deprioritized academics. In 2016, he was named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year after earning degrees in finance and marketing. After college though, Wall Street would have to wait as Obasohan began pursuing his basketball dream. He first had professional basketball stints in Italy and Germany before deciding his road to the NBA was best paved in Prescott, Arizona. After signing with the NAZ Suns last summer, it took all of one minute for his new head coach to figure out Obasohan wasn’t your everyday basketball prospect.
“The first time I ever talk to Retin,” recalls NAZ Suns head coach Bret Burchard, “I called him and said, 'Hey what are you doing?' He said, ‘I’m having a wonderful day coach.’ I said, 'Really, why?' He said, ‘I’m sitting by the lake reading a book’ - and I was like, 'OK, this kid is different.'”
Obasohan’s first season in Prescott was undeniably a success on the court. He averaged over 12 ppg, but the cerebral shooting guard’s impact was felt far beyond the stats.
“He notices things that I don’t even see,” said Burchard. “He has a way of leading his teammates, being a good teammate, challenging them and pushing them but also encouraging them. He has a really unique eye for all of that.”
“My dad once told me, a candle has never lost its fire by igniting another,” said Obasohan. “What’s the point of me having all this information if at the end of the day I don’t share it with my teammates and my coaches?”
Perhaps that sums up Obasohan best, a young man prioritizing others while pursuing his own basketball dreams.
“I truly believe that no matter what it is, music, being a doctor or a hedge fund manager or a basketball player, why settle?” said Obasohan. “I feel like life is too short to settle. You were put on this earth to impact in a unique way so why sell yourself short or even sell the world short of what it is you can bring to this planet.”
“The cool thing about him is, he has played overseas,” said Burchard. “He could make more money overseas. He could have a better lifestyle and live closer to home. But he comes here to the G League and says, 'I’ve got a chance at [the NBA]' and he takes a risk and says, 'Let me go for it.'”
And in a manner true to the man himself, Obasohan defines his own passion in the most selfless way possible.
“My primary motivation is my faith,” said Obasohan. “I truly believe that God has blessed me with certain abilities and what I do with those abilities is how I glorify him. I also know that being from Antwerp, Belgium, I carry the responsibility as one of the few guys from Belgium in the States [playing basketball]. When I’m not feeling it, I know there’s a kid [back home] looking up to me, so I have a responsibility to them to make sure I bring it every day.”
