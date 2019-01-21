SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Peyton Brown spent Martin Luther King Day focused on her dream. The Valley teenager is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.
"I want to medal," said Brown, at a recent workout at Power and Motion Crossfit in Scottsdale. "That would be really cool."
Brown won Team USA's first ever youth weight lifting medal, a bronze, at the 2018 games in Brazil. She's the first American female to ever medal in Olympic lifting. She's also the first woman of color to do so.
"She doesn't realize how significant it was. The fact that she was the first youth to medal at Youth Olympics. It's also helped propel the U.S. Olympic weight lifting across the world realizing we are on the playing field with everyone else across the world," said Dr. David Brown, Peyton's coach and dad. "She may not realize what that means but that is very empowering to women and other communities. Regardless of racial background, they realize, if you get into the sport, you can achieve you're going to be recognized for it."
Peyton doesn't spend much time worrying about her place in history. She's still steaming over the third-place result in Rio.
"It's cool I guess. I just think I did my job. It wasn't my goal to go there and be the first one. It was my goal to go there and be the first one. It was a goal to go there and do what I could do the best of," said Brown. "It was just frustrating. I was hitting those numbers, that I missed, the whole month before. I was just disappointed that I missed on stage, where it counted."
The holiday was a work day for Peyton and her dad. She lifted 95 percent of what she plans to put up on Valentine's Day in her first chance to try to compete for a spot on the Tokyo team in 2020. It's a special experience working alongside her father. It's also like most family relationships. Peyton even has a special spot on her social media platforms dedicated to her dad's "bubbly" personality.
"It's fun. Sometimes we really butt heads. I'm like, 'Dad, back off,'" said Peyton with a huge smile. "It's really fun to have somebody that knows me the best and knows what I need. In the back in competitions, he knows what's going through my head and I can't get that with anyone else."
Peyton always wanted her dad to coach her in something. She played on an all-girls flag football team that won the championship, also playing soccer, wrestling, gymnastics and track. She's always set her sights on first place.
"Participation medals," said David. "First time she made it to the Youth Olympics they handed out certificates and she actually threw it away. She said, 'I'm not here for that. I'm here to win.'"
Realistically, Peyton will be a threat to medal at the 2024 games. That won't stop her from trying to make it to Tokyo. She'll compete in six international meets this year, raising up to $10,000 herself to try and chase her dream. Peyton is also set to go to Northern Michigan University in the fall to set out on the road of being an orthopedic surgeon.
Whatever happens, Peyton will most likely have a smile on her face. That is, until it's time to compete for first place.
