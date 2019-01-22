PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some good news for high school football fans.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association has confirmed to Arizona’s Family that it has approved a new open football playoff bracket.
That means the top teams from 4A, 5A and 6A can all now play each other for the state championship trophy.
This past year, many fans wanted to see Saguaro, Centennial and Chandler high schools settle who’s the best team in the state of Arizona on the field.
Instead, each team won their classification championship.
Now, eight teams will play in the open division. The AIA will still hold state championships for teams in the other six classes.
