PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nine-year-old girl wrote a letter to basketball star Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and now she is taking the world by storm.
In her letter to Curry, Riley Morrison asked why his signature shoes weren't available in girls' sizes. This prompted the NBA player to create a new shoe for girls.
WATCH VIDEO: Girl who inspired new shoes visits Phoenix
Due to her bold move, Riley will be honored on Sunday night at the Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks game.
"I'm so proud of her using her voice and making such a big change in the world," said Chris Morrison, Riley's dad.
In addition to impressing Curry, Riley has fascinated that nation by bringing attention to gender equality in athletic apparel.
In fact, in partnership with Under Armor, Curry appointed Riley to help design the sock liner for the new version of the shoe.
"I'm so proud of how much she's grown," said her dad. "She was really shy when all this started, and now she's drawing a lot of confidence, and it comes out."
After taking this gender equality issue center stage, Riley took to center court when practicing with the Phoenix Mercury team ahead of the Sunday game.
"It was amazing to meet Brittney Griner and the team," Riley said.
In addition to meeting the players, Riley received a signed jersey to add to her growing collection of sports memorabilia.
For the first "Kids Day Sunday," Riley is Phoenix Mercury's guest of honor.
"They've just been so generous and kind," said Riley's dad. "I'm so appreciative of them letting Riley share her story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.