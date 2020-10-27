PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The older a golfer gets, the bigger of an accomplishment it is to shoot your age. Peoria golfer Ralph Sleeper, who's 94 years old, crushed that notion.
On one of his rounds this fall at the Westbrook Village Golf Club, Sleeper shot a 74. He was two shots off the Guinness Book of World Record for most strokes below a golfer's age.
"These days I don't get below 80 very often," said Sleeper, in an interview with Arizona's Family. "The good Lord has been good to me."
Sleeper didn't start playing golf until he was 32. Over a half-century later, he has 15 holes in one and has a commanding lead on the family leaderboard.
"I don't think I'll ever catch," joked Mark Sleeper, one of Ralph's three sons. "Everybody expected him to slow down. He just doesn't. It is a real encouragement for all of, myself at 67. I might be able to still play at 90."
On the day Arizona's Family visited, Ralph even had his own gallery. Ralph plays with a group called the "Beer Boys" twice a week.
"I don't even drink beer," joked Ralph, who prefers an Arnold Palmer.
Ralph also plays pickleball in the evenings. He doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. Ralph just got a new golf cart.