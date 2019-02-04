Danny Gonzales SS

In this episode of the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series, I talk with Arizona State defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Danny Gonzales.

We discuss the lessons from his first year at ASU, how to keep his message resonating, learning from Herm Edwards, dealing with transfers, goals for spring practice, and much more.

Online Stream: LISTEN

Apple Podcasts: LISTEN

Google Play: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

