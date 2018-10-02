SotD Ep 204

Eno's still running, folks.

After a look at the news, we break down Eno Benjamin's run over Oregon State and into the record books (5:27).

We're then joined by ASU running backs coach John Simon to discuss his star sophomore's run into the record books (32:40) and what's up next.

Then we go behind enemy lines with Colorado insider Jeff Hauser of RalphieReport.com to break down the Buffaloes' undefeated start (39:37). We wrap up with our game preview and predictions (1:08:44).

