TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The train had a rough stop in San Diego, but Herm Edwards is looking to get back on track this week.
After a look at the news (3:13), we analyze the loss at San Diego State, including a debate over the game's two controversial decisions (5:03).
Then we go in the trenches with ASU legend Juan Roque (31:02). The former All-American discusses the struggles of the offensive line, his thoughts on Herm, and more.
We then look ahead to ASU's road battle against No. 10 Washington. First, we get an insider's look from Lars Hanson of TheDawgReport.com (46:28), and then breakdown the matchup and give our predictions (1:04:10).
