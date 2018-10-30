Now that's more like it.
After a look at the news and a major new commit (6:47), we talk 'backers & recruiting with ASU linebackers coach and recruiting director Antonio Pierce (24:12)
We then review ASU's thrilling 38-35 win over USC and how it impacts the team moving forward (33:36).
We then look head to the key Pac-12 South battle against Utah with Utes insider Patrick Kinahan (1:00:22) before finishing up with our in-depth preview and predictions (1:23:21).
