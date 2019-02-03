Just like that, football is back! First, we a look at the latest news and the impact of the recent wave of transfers (5:50). Then we dive into Arizona State's spring practices to break down the key battles and storylines to track over the next four weeks (29:03).
Throughout the episode, Brad talks with the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job: Dillon Sterling-Cole (39:19), Jayden Daniels (53:31), Joey Yellen (1:04:02), and Ethan Long (1:15:10).
