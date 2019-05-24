TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Cade Van Raaphorst has a weekly call with his dad to discuss Sun Devil football.
"I've been to so many Sun Devil games in my life. It's hard not to follow them," said the Duke defense man, from the NCAA Lacrosse Final Four. "I actually made the joke with my dad when I committed, you never got any Sun Devils but at least you got a Blue Devil."
AZ Family caught up with former Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst before he left for Philadelphia to watch his son's final weekend of his college career. Van Raaphorst is the only ASU quarterback to lead his team to a Rose Bowl victory, in 1987 over Michigan. He seems even more proud of his son carving out his own athletic path.
"I didn't know how it would work out when he went to Duke," said the former Sun Devils signal caller. "Maybe he can see the field? Maybe he can start a game? I didn't want to sell him short but I had no idea."
Cade was just named All American. He told AZ Family that he only interested in the title of National Champion. The Blue Devils made it to the title game in 2018 only to lose to Yale.
The ⚓ to our 🔥 D. 1st Team All-🇺🇸.👏 Cade Van Raaphorst pic.twitter.com/5eYqqN3o9G— Duke Men's Lacrosse (@DukeMLAX) May 25, 2018
"We lost last year 13-11," said Cade, reached via Facetime at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. "My entire career I haven't won anything yet. Not an ACC or National Title."
A win on Saturday against Virginia and Monday in the championship game would be a win for Arizona lacrosse. Cade credits a solid group of teammates and mentors growing up in Ahwatukee for getting him to this point. He also could always rely on his dad to play catch.
Excited for my other devil!Proud of you Cade!Duke Grad, Team Captain, 3x All AA, Good luck this weekend in the final 4! #Desertlax#dukeax pic.twitter.com/EXJh937AOV— Jeff van Raaphorst (@JvanRaaphorst) May 23, 2019
"We used to play at Wil Nolan Field where parents would line the field with chalk. I used to go our and turn on the sprinklers at night. I still probably owe the city money," joked Jeff. "I threw two balls into the ground and said forget it. I grabbed an outfielders mitt from then on and I only used it. The night before a big game, we'd go in the street and play catch."
Cade is hard man to get a hold of this week. He turned off all social media to focus on winning the title. Duke plays Virginia on Saturday morning and win would put them back in the championship game on Memorial Day. He's also preparing for life after college. Cade was a top 10 pick in the Premier Lacrosse League and will work and play in New York next year.
