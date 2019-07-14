AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Desert Vista High School quarterback Cade van Raaphorst, son of Sun Devil royalty, former Arizona State quarterback Jeff van Raaphorst, hosted his first lacrosse camp earlier this week.
Cade is a professional lacrosse player and played at the University of Duke prior. He is a Valley native and is hoping to educate and expand the love of lacrosse here in Arizona.
[WATCH: Ahwatukee lacrosse camp hosted by son of Sun Devil legend]
The camp was held on the same field that Cade grew up practicing on and originally fell in love with the game, right across the street from Desert Vista High School. Growing up, Jeff van Raaphorst used to catch lacrosse balls with a baseball glove to help Cade practice.
His father, Jeff, was Cade's assistant coach all afternoon at the camp. Jeff learned more about the game of lacrosse by sitting next to other parents at Cade's games.
Cade held his first camp during the bye week of his professional lacrosse career. He's hoping to have more camps, defensively-focused, in the near future.
