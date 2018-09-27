CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Inside the Seton Catholic Basketball Arena lies a tradition of excellence for the 10-time state champion women's basketball team.
Soon enough, sounds of a new season, will echo throughout the gym
But feelings of emptiness cast a shadow as Assistant Coach Tiffany Tate is losing her battle to Cystic Fibrosis.
"She's been such a huge part of our program and of my life for the last ten years and even as a kid she played for me," Seton Catholic head coach Karen Self said. "Just trying to find the motivation is definitely going to be a struggle"
"We're really going to lose a huge part of what makes us successful. She was the biggest part of our team, she was our heart," added Sentinel JV Coach Kelli Warburton.
The heart and soul of the Sentinels, Tate was right by Coach Karen Self's side guiding so many.
"She means everything, I wouldn't be the person, the point guard, the player I am today without her," said former Seton Catholic player Liz Holder.
Coach Self is struggling with how to handle this tragedy while be a guide for her team.
"The hardest part for me is to see how devastated our kids are and to know that I've got to care for them emotionally and try to help them through when I can't even see the path myself."
Throughout her battle, that at times was unknown by some, Tate was always there for the team, because the Arizona Native lived life like a champion.
"I’m not sure I’ve ever met somebody with more courage and more personal strength,” Self expressed. “Nothing breaks Tiff. Nothing breaks her.”
Born with the disease, Tate underwent double lung transplant surgeries in 2012 and 2014 and met it head on. Over the course of time, her body rejected the transplants. To make matters worse, transplant patients must take amino suppressing drugs which led to multiple bouts with cancer/
Tate finished radiation treatments in June. But shortly after Labor Day, she took a dramatic turn for the worse to the point where she's receiving home medical care.
"I am missing Tiff," Karen Self said, holding back tears.
So Tate might never see this floor again, but her soul remains embodied in this building
A two-time state champion at Chandler high and leader of young women, whose character, courage and love will never be forgotten.
A GoFundMe has been set up by Tiffany’s family to help reunite everyone.
