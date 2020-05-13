SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Carson Roberts was red hot in the second round, firing a blistering 9-under 61 to vault into the lead at 13-under heading into the final round of the 2020 Desert Financial Credit Union Scottsdale AZ Open Presented by United Rentals.
Roberts has a one shot lead over 2017 champion Joel Dahmen, who took the early clubhouse lead on Wednesday after he carded a 7-under 63 to get to 12-under par; and a 3-shot lead over Zach Smith, who logged a 3-under 67 to get to 10-under par.
Roberts, who trailed by four shots after day one, recorded five birdies for a front nine 30, then added three birdies and an eagle to go with his lone bogey of the day for a 31 on the back nine to tie for tournament low round of 61.
Dahmen, who trailed by two shots after day one, birdied four holes on his front nine and made the turn at 9-under par; and carded four birdies on the back nine to finish at 12-under for the tournament. The Scottsdale resident is having a solid professional season. He currently ranks 37th on the PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup standings thanks to four Top-10 finishes that include T5’s at The Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his last two PGA TOUR starts.
Zach Smith shot 3-under 67 on Wednesday and sits solo third at 10-under, while Colt Knost, Matthew Liringis and Brad Hopfinger are four shots back at 9-under par. Liringis, who shot even par 70 in round one, matched Roberts’ low round of the tournament with a 61 that included seven birdies on the back nine for a sizzling 28 to get within four shots of the lead.
First-round leader Nate Lashley, who fired a bogey-free 62 in round one, ran into trouble on the Talking Stick North Course on day two. He was 2-under for the day (10-under for the tournament) as he made the turn, but a costly triple-bogey at the 552-yard, Par-5 second hole dropped him back of the back. He recovered with a birdie on the next hole, but a bogey on his final of the hole day dropped him back to 7-under, 5 shots back of Dahmen.
PGA TOUR pro Kevin Streelman is still in the hunt as well, notching a 2-under 68 to join Lashley at 7-under par. Other notable scores include local Scott Harrington at 3-under par, PGA TOUR pro J.J. Spaun at 3-under and PGA TOUR and Champions Tour vet Kirk Triplett at 1-under par.
Tee times for Thursday’s final round begin at 7 a.m., with the final group of Roberts, Dahmen and Smith going off at 9:42 a.m. Click here for Final Round tee times and the Second Round leaderboard.
Entering its fourth year and Presented by United Rentals, the Scottsdale AZ Open features a 54-hole tournament with a field of 162 players, with a cut to the low 50 players and ties after 36 holes. The tournament has a guaranteed purse of $130,000 – with $20,000 going to the winner.
The Desert Financial Credit Union Scottsdale AZ Open Presented by United Rentals will begin with the Headline Sports Group Pro-Am on May 11, followed by the three-day, 54-hole tournament, which will crown a champion on Thursday, May 14. For more information visit the tournament website at www.scottsdaleazopen.com.