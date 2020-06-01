TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From 'Bear Down' to 'Forks Up.' After two years in Tucson, Marissa Schuld is taking her softball talents to the enemy in Tempe.
"It seems like everyone is supporting me," laughed Schuld. "I thought more people would be against it."
ASU coach Trisha Ford, smiling, says, "I get excited. There's some good in-state rivalry there that I really enjoy."
A Wildcat transferring to become a Sun Devil. It's not seen very often in college sports, going from one side of a rivalry to the other, but for the Scottsdale native Marissa Schuld, it's about coming home. She led Pinnacle to a 6A State Championship in 2018, and was twice named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year.
"I just think my heart is really in Phoenix," says Schuld. "It's really, truly home for me. And having my family there is just going to make it 10 times better."
This past season, Schuld started as the Wildcats' designated player in 15 of 25 games, and finished fourth on the team in batting average. But she says she misses playing the field, and especially misses having the ball in her hands as a pitcher. She only appeared in the circle eight times in two seasons for Arizona.
"Honestly, I just love playing," says Schuld. "But I think my heart is still in pitching. I miss having that competitive drive to want to throw that last strikeout."
Ford says, "I think my favorite thing is her competitiveness, honestly. Her insides. She is one of the toughest, most intense competitors you'll ever find."
Schuld says she wanted to seek a new adventure. It just happened to take her to a team where she knows most of the players already, and to a campus and a field where she won a state title in high school.
"I had cousins that graduated from ASU, my uncle graduated from ASU," says Schuld. "I had season tickets to softball games and the football games, and it just brought back all the memories."
Schuld will likely have to sit out next season, transferring within the conference. But she says one bonus to that could be the opportunity to complete a Masters degree while playing at Arizona State. She's on track to finish her undergrad in three years.