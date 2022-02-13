SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala started on top.
"I'm so excited for Sawhith," aunt Lavanya Theegala said. "I want to see him win. He's like our baby."
All week long, nothing fazed the Southern California native. "I knew that he had it in him," dad Murli said. "I think this is growth. He's learning now, and I think he'll do well. That's my gut feeling today."
Early on, Murli's gut was right on the money. Sahith extended his lead to multiple strokes after five holes. And he extended his support team by the hour. "I came all the way out from New Jersey because I wanted to be here," brother Sahan said.
On the back nine, there were some highs, and there were also some lows. In the end, Sahith finished with a strong putt, a staple of his week at TPC Scottsdale. "Unreal," said a relative of Sahith's. "I think that's the word we can all agree on is unreal. He's living his dream."
While just missing out on a victory might hurt, Sahith's time will come, and when it does, his family will be there. "I'm real proud of him so far for where he's come," dad Murli said. "It's a long process; you know it's a marathon. But we are there for him all the way."
"Every tournament is a stepping stone towards greatness," brother Sahan added. "The sky's the limit from here."
"It means the world to me," Sahith himself said. "It's more than golf, right? It's family and friends that are becoming family. So yeah, it was awesome."
Sahith will next compete in this week's Genesis Invitational PGA Tour event.