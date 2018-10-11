The Suns are six days away from opening night. While the team is without a full time GM, the biggest question surrounding the team is will star Devin Booker be ready for Dallas next Wednesday. Booker is rehabbing a hand injury that he suffered in the offseason.
“Oh, it caught me off guard,” said Booker at Suns Media Day. “I went in there. The doctor grabbed it and said, 'we're going to have to operate on it.' I was like 'what do you mean?'"
Booker says he didn’t do any contact drills before his contract extension, for $158 million dollars and five years, was signed. He returned to Phoenix in the summer to play pick up games and the hand swelled up.
“I don’t remember the certain instant that did it,” said Booker. “I just know I was getting shots up after practice and I felt it happening again. So I woke up the next morning and it reswelled.”
So how would a basketball player break his hand and not immediately notice? We wanted to get a look inside the human hand. Bodies Revealed is at the Odysea in the Desert. The Exhibition has over 200 actual human bodies that have been preserved. There are entire bodies on display along with a chance to look at inner workings of a human hand.
“This is great for kids to see and apply,” said Dr. David G. Carfagno of Scottsdale Sports Medicine Insititue. “This is common in the NBA.”
Dr. Carfagno met us at the Bodies Revealed Exhibit. He’s the Team Physician for USA Boxing. He’s also served as Medical Director for the Arizona PF Changs Rock and Roll Marathon. He’s seen the Devin Booker injury often, a broken fifth metacarpophalangeal joint in his right hand.
“You could technically land on to closed fist on the ground and that could cause a boxer’s fracture,” said Dr. Carfagno, pointing to the two human hands on display. “Anthony Davis, Paul Pierce, JJ Reddick all those had significant hand injuries.”
According to Dr. Carfagno, Booker’s biggest hurdle in returning to form is bigger than just the bone healing.
“Making sure you rehabilitate those muscles that have been atrophied after injury,” said Dr. Carfagno. “Those help a lot with follow through and ball handling. It will take time to overcome and psychological component."
The injury does not seem to have affected the Suns star’s state of mind.
“It’s part of the game,” said Booker. “Technology has advanced so far that you come back stronger.”
The Suns open the season on Oct. 17. Bodies Revealed is in Scottsdale through the end of 2018.
