PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Aditya "Adi" Pandy dreams no small dreams.
"Well, I want to be the best tennis play ever. Number one," states 11-year-old Pandy, matter-of-factly.
Right now, the rising 6th grader ranks second among all boys 12-and-under from Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. All this after only picking up a racket for the first time about three years ago.
Luis Ridaura, Pandy's coach at Southwest International Tennis Academy, says, "When he arrived here, he was nine - and you could actually see that he was already a professional. The way he thinks, the way he talks about tennis made me believe, 'ok, we really have something here.'"
Adi says he's "super-serious" about his tennis. He often practices 5-7 hours a day. His coach says that passion and effort have led to accelerated development.
"Let's go from 1-10," says Ridaura. "If he was a two, now he's a seven. In two years, it's a big jump. It's the mentality, that mindset, that makes him different from other players. Because he comes here to work, and if he has to do more to be better, he'll do it."
Adi says his favorite player is Novak Djokovic. That's at least in part because he's the best player on the planet.
"Djokovic is like super consistent, his footwork's amazing, he's like really passionate," explains Adi. "And I want to be better than him, so, yeah."